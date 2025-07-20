Farewell to Chandra Barot: Bollywood's Legendary 'Don' Filmmaker

Bollywood has lost an illustrious visionary, Chandra Barot, the director renowned for crafting the 1978 hit 'Don'. At 86, Barot succumbed to cardiac arrest following an enduring battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed the details, marking the loss of a pivotal figure in Indian cinema.

An outpouring of tributes followed Barot's passing, including heartfelt messages from luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan. 'Don,' a milestone in Barot's career, possessed racy music and iconic action sequences, features that transformed it into an enduring cinematic piece. It was with sadness that actor-director colleagues and protégés remembered him as something more than just a director.

Chandra Barot's impact wasn't confined to 'Don.' He ventured into Bengali cinema with 'Aashrita' and supported upcoming talents in the industry. His contribution didn't go unnoticed, with tributes pouring in from across Bollywood. A storied legacy, kept alive by industry titans, continues to inspire contemporary filmmakers.

