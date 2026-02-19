Farhan Akhtar to Star as Ravi Shankar in Upcoming Beatles Cinematic Series

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar expressed his delight at being part of a project that intertwines the legacies of The Beatles and sitar legend Ravi Shankar. Akhtar will play Shankar in a new cinematic series by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes.

The series, titled 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event', will explore the band's history through four distinct films. Sony Pictures announced that Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn will depict the band members, each film focusing on an individual's perspective.

The Beatles, formed in 1960, were heavily influenced by Shankar's music, especially George Harrison, who learned the sitar from him. The band's fusion of Indian instruments into their music marked a pivotal moment in their storied career. The films are slated for release in theaters in April 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)