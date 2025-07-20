Jennifer Love Hewitt Debunks Rumored Feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Actress and producer Jennifer Love Hewitt has addressed longstanding rumors of a feud with her former co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, stemming from their time together in the 1997 horror classic 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

In an interview with Variety, Hewitt expressed confusion over the narratives that portray them as adversaries, highlighting that the two have not communicated since the film's release. "I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be," she said, dismissing the idea of a rift. "It just seems like people want drama where there isn't any. On my side, we're good," she added.

The actresses reunited for the 2025 reboot of the film, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The new installment, featuring a blend of old and new talent, continues the slasher story with Hewitt, Gellar, and other returning and fresh faces.