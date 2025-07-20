Left Menu

Jennifer Love Hewitt Debunks Rumored Feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Love Hewitt clarifies there's no feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar despite not speaking since 1997. She questions why narratives pit women against each other and confirms that all is well on her end. Both actresses appeared in the 2025 reboot of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:08 IST
Jennifer Love Hewitt Debunks Rumored Feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jennifer Love Hewitt (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Actress and producer Jennifer Love Hewitt has addressed longstanding rumors of a feud with her former co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, stemming from their time together in the 1997 horror classic 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

In an interview with Variety, Hewitt expressed confusion over the narratives that portray them as adversaries, highlighting that the two have not communicated since the film's release. "I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be," she said, dismissing the idea of a rift. "It just seems like people want drama where there isn't any. On my side, we're good," she added.

The actresses reunited for the 2025 reboot of the film, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The new installment, featuring a blend of old and new talent, continues the slasher story with Hewitt, Gellar, and other returning and fresh faces.

