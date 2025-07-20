Delhi Embraces Kanwar Devotees with Eco-Friendly Initiatives

In a bid to enhance support for the Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the distribution of Ganga jal-filled containers and eco-friendly jute bags to around five lakh kanwariyas. Additionally, financial aid to kanwar service committees will be increased, aiming to better accommodate Shiva devotees.

During visits to kanwar camps at locations including Punjabi Bagh and Subroto Park, Gupta emphasized the importance of promoting environmental responsibility to ensure a cleaner, greener Delhi. The initiative aligns with the government's commitment to backing kanwariyas throughout the ongoing religious event.

The Chief Minister noted that 374 kanwar camps have been operationalized across Delhi, marking a significant jump from previous administrations. Efforts include bolstering facilities with electricity, healthcare, and sanitation to provide a hospitable environment for the influx of devotees.