Delhi Embraces Kanwar Devotees with Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced initiatives for the Kanwar Yatra, including distributing Ganga jal-filled containers and jute bags to five lakh kanwariyas. The government will also increase financial support to kanwar committees, promoting environmental responsibility and enhancing facilities at 374 camps to accommodate Shiva devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to enhance support for the Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the distribution of Ganga jal-filled containers and eco-friendly jute bags to around five lakh kanwariyas. Additionally, financial aid to kanwar service committees will be increased, aiming to better accommodate Shiva devotees.

During visits to kanwar camps at locations including Punjabi Bagh and Subroto Park, Gupta emphasized the importance of promoting environmental responsibility to ensure a cleaner, greener Delhi. The initiative aligns with the government's commitment to backing kanwariyas throughout the ongoing religious event.

The Chief Minister noted that 374 kanwar camps have been operationalized across Delhi, marking a significant jump from previous administrations. Efforts include bolstering facilities with electricity, healthcare, and sanitation to provide a hospitable environment for the influx of devotees.

