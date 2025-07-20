Left Menu

Linguistic Intolerance: A Threat to Indian Diversity

The Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh expressed alarm over issues faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers in India. They reported cases of harassment and deportation despite valid identification and warned against the threats to India's linguistic diversity. They condemned violations of constitutional rights affecting these workers.

Updated: 20-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Bhasha Samooh, a group of notable citizens, has voiced concern over recent challenges faced by Bengali-speaking migrant laborers across India. The group underscores that these incidents are a threat to the nation's rich linguistic diversity.

Reports from the past month have highlighted cases where Bengali-speaking migrant laborers were harassed and even deported to Bangladesh, despite holding valid identity documents. The group perceives these actions as targeting individuals solely based on their linguistic identity.

They emphasize that such practices violate the Indian Constitution's guarantees of equality and freedom. The statement, supported by figures like economist Jayati Ghosh and activist Shabnam Hashmi, calls for an end to these discriminatory actions and upholds the fundamental rights of inter-state migrant workers.

