Folk Singer's Lyrics Stir Controversy in Uttarakhand
Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal faced legal action after his social media-released song allegedly criticized the Uttarakhand government and disrespected women. The Congress party condemned the police's actions as intolerance against dissent. Following police questioning, Semwal removed the contentious song but must cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- India
Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal finds himself at the center of a controversy after a song he posted on social media allegedly targeted the Uttarakhand government and contained lyrics disrespectful to women.
The police registered a case against Semwal under sections pertaining to public mischief, dishonoring women's modesty, and inciting enmity between groups, as confirmed by Station House Officer Chandrabhan Singh Chauhan. Following a complaint by Dehradun resident Manju Lal, the singer was brought in for questioning.
In response to the police action, Karan Mahara, head of the state's Congress unit, criticized the BJP-led government's intolerance towards criticism. The dispute highlights sensitive issues like liquor shops, unemployment, and crimes against women being addressed in Semwal's song.
(With inputs from agencies.)
