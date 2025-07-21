Folk Singer's Lyrics Stir Controversy in Uttarakhand

Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal finds himself at the center of a controversy after a song he posted on social media allegedly targeted the Uttarakhand government and contained lyrics disrespectful to women.

The police registered a case against Semwal under sections pertaining to public mischief, dishonoring women's modesty, and inciting enmity between groups, as confirmed by Station House Officer Chandrabhan Singh Chauhan. Following a complaint by Dehradun resident Manju Lal, the singer was brought in for questioning.

In response to the police action, Karan Mahara, head of the state's Congress unit, criticized the BJP-led government's intolerance towards criticism. The dispute highlights sensitive issues like liquor shops, unemployment, and crimes against women being addressed in Semwal's song.

(With inputs from agencies.)