Left Menu

Folk Singer's Lyrics Stir Controversy in Uttarakhand

Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal faced legal action after his social media-released song allegedly criticized the Uttarakhand government and disrespected women. The Congress party condemned the police's actions as intolerance against dissent. Following police questioning, Semwal removed the contentious song but must cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:10 IST
Folk Singer's Lyrics Stir Controversy in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal finds himself at the center of a controversy after a song he posted on social media allegedly targeted the Uttarakhand government and contained lyrics disrespectful to women.

The police registered a case against Semwal under sections pertaining to public mischief, dishonoring women's modesty, and inciting enmity between groups, as confirmed by Station House Officer Chandrabhan Singh Chauhan. Following a complaint by Dehradun resident Manju Lal, the singer was brought in for questioning.

In response to the police action, Karan Mahara, head of the state's Congress unit, criticized the BJP-led government's intolerance towards criticism. The dispute highlights sensitive issues like liquor shops, unemployment, and crimes against women being addressed in Semwal's song.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025