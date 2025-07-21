The Call of Music: A Journey Through Hindustani Legends

'The Call of Music,' penned by Hindustani vocalist Priya Purushothaman, explores the personal and creative journeys of eight artists in the realm of Hindustani music. These artists range from celebrated performers to lesser-known torchbearers, each uniquely contributing to the legacy of Indian classical music.

The book navigates the diverse paths of its subjects, underscoring how their commitment to music transcends conventional boundaries and social class influences. With profiles including Shubhada Paradkar and Kala Ramnath, Purushothaman offers an ethnographic perspective that captures the present-day essence of Hindustani music.

Published by Hachette India, the book garners praise from noted figures like historian Ramachandra Guha and vocalist Shubha Mudgal. Guha lauds it as a 'rich meditation' on the art form, while Mudgal praises its introspective depth. 'The Call of Music' is a compelling read for music lovers and those interested in narrative non-fiction.