Left Menu

The Call of Music: A Journey Through Hindustani Legends

Priya Purushothaman's book 'The Call of Music' delves into the lives of eight Hindustani music practitioners, revealing their creative processes and addressing social class influence in classical music. The book highlights the dedication of varied artists from different backgrounds while offering readers a vivid narrative on Indian classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:56 IST
The Call of Music: A Journey Through Hindustani Legends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'The Call of Music,' penned by Hindustani vocalist Priya Purushothaman, explores the personal and creative journeys of eight artists in the realm of Hindustani music. These artists range from celebrated performers to lesser-known torchbearers, each uniquely contributing to the legacy of Indian classical music.

The book navigates the diverse paths of its subjects, underscoring how their commitment to music transcends conventional boundaries and social class influences. With profiles including Shubhada Paradkar and Kala Ramnath, Purushothaman offers an ethnographic perspective that captures the present-day essence of Hindustani music.

Published by Hachette India, the book garners praise from noted figures like historian Ramachandra Guha and vocalist Shubha Mudgal. Guha lauds it as a 'rich meditation' on the art form, while Mudgal praises its introspective depth. 'The Call of Music' is a compelling read for music lovers and those interested in narrative non-fiction.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025