Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Revitalize 'Murder, She Wrote' in Exciting Reboot

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis will star in the reboot of the TV series 'Murder, She Wrote'. Curtis, who is thrilled about the upcoming project, shared her excitement in an interview. The original series, starring Angela Lansbury, aired from 1984 to 1996. Curtis will also appear in 'Freakier Friday'.
Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has delighted fans by confirming that a reboot of the beloved television series 'Murder, She Wrote' is underway at Universal.
Curtis, 66, expressed her anticipation for the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing it is just 'a minute away' from starting.
The original series, which ran from 1984 to 1996, was a hit crime drama featuring Angela Lansbury in a lead role. Curtis is also set to star in 'Freakier Friday', a sequel to the 2003 hit film.
