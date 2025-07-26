Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Great Jeans': Sydney Sweeney campaign fuels American Eagle rally

American Eagle Outfitters surged 10% on Thursday after unveiling a new denim campaign with Sydney Sweeney, as the apparel retailer bets on the "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress to reconnect with Gen Z shoppers and boost sales. The company has partnered with Sweeney for its fall season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as a "The Sydney Jean."

US clears way for $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger

The $8.4 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media won approval from U.S. regulators on Thursday, clearing the way for a sale that evolved into a clash over press freedom in the era of President Donald Trump. The deal will put well-known entertainment properties including the CBS broadcast television network, Paramount Pictures, and the Nickelodeon cable channel under the ownership of tech scion David Ellison.

Comic-Con: 'Tron: Ares' digital and real worlds collide

The real and virtual worlds collided on Friday in clips from Disney's "Tron: Ares" movie, as fans got a preview of high-speed, high-tech motorcycle scenes at Comic-Con in San Diego. "I'm an official 'Tron' super fan," said Jared Leto, who stars as Ares, a hyper-intelligent program sent from the virtual to the real world, presenting a new threat to humans from artificial intelligence.

Friend of Taylor Swift attack suspect sentenced in IS case by Austrian court

A teenage friend of the man suspected of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year was given a two-year prison sentence on Friday for being a member of Islamic State, the teenager's lawyer and a court official said. The 18-year-old, identified as Luca K, was sentenced for belonging to a terrorist and criminal organisation, said a spokesperson for the court in Wiener Neustadt near Vienna.

Marvel's $80 popcorn bucket sets world record in Los Angeles

A colossal $80 popcorn container shaped like Marvel's planet-devouring villain Galactus is offering a unique twist on movie snacks. During its unveiling in Los Angeles, the container drew excited fans to the TCL Chinese Theatre and set a Guinness World Record.

Hulk Hogan, who helped turn pro wrestling into billion-dollar spectacle, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the American sports and entertainment star who made professional wrestling a global phenomenon and loudly supported Donald Trump for president, has died at the age of 71, World Wrestling Entertainment said on Thursday. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s," WWE said in a statement.

Cleo Laine, British jazz singer who performed with Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra, dies at 97

British jazz singer Cleo Laine, who performed with musical greats including Frank Sinatra and starred as an actor in London's West End and on Broadway, has died aged 97, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday, citing a statement from her children Jacqui and Alec. Born to an English mother and a Jamaican father in a suburb of London in 1927, she initially worked as a hair-dresser, a hat-trimmer and a librarian. She married in 1946 and had a son while still a teenager.

Grammy-winning jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84

American two-time Grammy-winning jazz flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione, best known for his 1970s cross-over hit "Feels So Good," died this week at age 84 at his home in Rochester, New York. The prolific musician and composer - whose career spanned five decades and 30 albums - died in his sleep on Tuesday, a local funeral home said.

Fans dive into San Diego Comic-Con despite drop in celebrity panels

This year's Comic-Con may not be featuring as much star power as usual, but attendees dressed up for opening day on Thursday were just as pumped as ever to be there. Richard Cao, 38, from San Diego, said he has been preparing for a long time, getting into shape so he can go as bare-chested Inosuke Hashibira, a character from the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba".

Rap group Kneecap banned from Hungary before festival

Hungary has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country to perform at a music festival, accusing the band of using antisemitic hate speech and praising Palestinian militant group Hamas, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Belfast-based Kneecap, who regularly display pro-Palestinian messages during their gigs, have caused controversy elsewhere, including in June at Glastonbury Festival in southwest England where their frontman - known by the stage name Mo Chara - accused Israel of committing war crimes. Israel has denied such accusations.

