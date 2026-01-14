Left Menu

British Prosecutors Pursue Charges Against Kneecap Member Mo Chara for Hezbollah Flag Incident

British prosecutors are seeking to reinstate a terrorism charge against Kneecap member Mo Chara for displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London gig. The case, which Kneecap claims is a distraction, was thrown out due to procedural errors. The group denies supporting Hezbollah or Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:52 IST
British Prosecutors Pursue Charges Against Kneecap Member Mo Chara for Hezbollah Flag Incident

In a renewed legal battle, British prosecutors are attempting to reinstate a terrorism charge against Mo Chara, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, after he displayed a Hezbollah flag during a performance in London. The case was previously dismissed due to procedural missteps, including filing without necessary permissions and exceeding the statutory time limit.

Kneecap, known for their politically charged lyrics, assert that the charges are merely an attempt to divert attention from British involvement in the conflict in Gaza. They emphasize that the flag was thrown on stage and reiterate their stance of not supporting Hezbollah or Hamas.

Amid heightened tensions, Kneecap has faced several international bans and cancelled a US tour due to Mo Chara's legal proceedings. The group remains vocal in their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, voicing their concerns at major music festivals such as Glastonbury and Coachella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

 India
2
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier Lea...

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

 India
4
Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His D...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026