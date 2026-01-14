British Prosecutors Pursue Charges Against Kneecap Member Mo Chara for Hezbollah Flag Incident

In a renewed legal battle, British prosecutors are attempting to reinstate a terrorism charge against Mo Chara, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, after he displayed a Hezbollah flag during a performance in London. The case was previously dismissed due to procedural missteps, including filing without necessary permissions and exceeding the statutory time limit.

Kneecap, known for their politically charged lyrics, assert that the charges are merely an attempt to divert attention from British involvement in the conflict in Gaza. They emphasize that the flag was thrown on stage and reiterate their stance of not supporting Hezbollah or Hamas.

Amid heightened tensions, Kneecap has faced several international bans and cancelled a US tour due to Mo Chara's legal proceedings. The group remains vocal in their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, voicing their concerns at major music festivals such as Glastonbury and Coachella.

(With inputs from agencies.)