Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes of Valor and Sacrifice
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and military chiefs honor the valiant soldiers who fought in the Kargil conflict of 1999. The nation commemorates the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', celebrating India's victory and paying tribute to the over 500 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the conflict.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the soldiers of the 1999 Kargil conflict, marking the occasion known as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. The day honors the valiant soldiers who conquered the icy heights of Kargil, culminating in India's victory on July 26, 1999.
President Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, emphasized the day as a symbol of the extraordinary courage and determination displayed by the soldiers. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the nation's pride and gratitude, reminding citizens of the soldiers' unparalleled bravery and sacrifice.
Commemorative events took place nationwide, notably at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, reaffirming India's continued resolve against adversary threats, as remarked by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Military Landscapes Earn Heritage Status
Taiwan's Military Tactics: HIMARS Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Maratha Military Landscapes: A Triumph on the World Stage
India's Triumph: Maratha Military Landscapes Earn UNESCO World Heritage Recognition
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Strikes