Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Governor Parnaik's Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Governor KT Parnaik marked Kargil Vijay Diwas by urging citizens to honor the legacy of fallen soldiers. He emphasized the importance of national security and youth involvement while paying tribute to war heroes. The event highlighted the continuing impact of Kargil War on India's defense initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:02 IST
Honoring Heroes: Governor Parnaik's Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Governor KT Parnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasized that Kargil Vijay Diwas transcends military victory, urging citizens to live with honour and national commitment. Speaking at Namsai's celebrations, he encouraged all to prove themselves worthy of freedoms safeguarded by soldiers' sacrifices.

Parnaik laid a wreath, paying tribute to the courage of soldiers who fought the 1999 Kargil War. He stressed their legacy is deeply etched into the nation's soul and marked each year on July 26 commemorating India's victory over Pakistan.

The governor highlighted the vital contributions of the war to national security, including increased border vigilance and improved civil-military coordination. Calling the event a poignant reminder, Parnaik urged the youth to draw inspiration from these sacrifices and aim for a self-reliant and competent nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025