Honoring Heroes: Governor Parnaik's Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Governor KT Parnaik marked Kargil Vijay Diwas by urging citizens to honor the legacy of fallen soldiers. He emphasized the importance of national security and youth involvement while paying tribute to war heroes. The event highlighted the continuing impact of Kargil War on India's defense initiatives.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasized that Kargil Vijay Diwas transcends military victory, urging citizens to live with honour and national commitment. Speaking at Namsai's celebrations, he encouraged all to prove themselves worthy of freedoms safeguarded by soldiers' sacrifices.
Parnaik laid a wreath, paying tribute to the courage of soldiers who fought the 1999 Kargil War. He stressed their legacy is deeply etched into the nation's soul and marked each year on July 26 commemorating India's victory over Pakistan.
The governor highlighted the vital contributions of the war to national security, including increased border vigilance and improved civil-military coordination. Calling the event a poignant reminder, Parnaik urged the youth to draw inspiration from these sacrifices and aim for a self-reliant and competent nation by 2047.
