Reliving 'Dear Comrade': A Nostalgic Journey for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna commemorate the six-year anniversary of their film 'Dear Comrade'. The actress took to Instagram to express gratitude, sharing unseen photos from the film's shooting days.

The images, capturing moments with co-star Deverakonda and the film crew, evoked nostalgia among fans. Despite lukewarm box office numbers, 'Dear Comrade' garnered 400 million views on YouTube, beloved for its poignant storytelling.

In the intervening years, rumors of a romance between Mandanna and Deverakonda have persisted, fueled by their on-screen chemistry seen in both 'Dear Comrade' and the 2018 hit 'Geetha Govindam'. Amid personal speculations, the actors continue to focus on burgeoning careers with upcoming projects 'The Girlfriend' and 'Kingdom', respectively.

