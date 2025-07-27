Blockbuster Deals & Stellar Stars: A Cinematic Showdown

The entertainment landscape witnesses a monumental shift as the $8.4 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media receives the green light from U.S. regulators, amidst disputes over press freedom in the Trump era.

Comic-Con attendees experience a fusion of reality and the digital realm with previews of Disney's 'Tron: Ares', while tensions rise in the superhero movie arena as Marvel and DC fans rally behind 'Fantastic Four' and 'Superman'.

Elsewhere, legal justice is served with the sentencing of a young accomplice in a planned attack on a Taylor Swift concert, and the music world mourns the loss of legendary jazz singer Cleo Laine at 97.