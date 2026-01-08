Left Menu

Dhurandhar success: Priyadarshan sends best wishes to his 'disciple' Aditya, shares major throwback pic with him

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan on Thursday penned a congratulatory message for 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar over the film's blockbuster success.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:45 IST
Priyadarshan with Aditya Dhar (Image source: Instagram account of Priyadarshan). Image Credit: ANI
Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan on Thursday penned a congratulatory message for 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar over the film's blockbuster success. Taking a stroll down memory lane, the 'Hungama' director dug out his old picture with Aditya Dhar from the sets of one of his films on Instagram.

"There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2," he captioned the post. Aditya has been in the film industry for a long time now. Prior to making his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, he primarily worked as a dialogue writer and lyricist, and also contributed as a screenwriter on multiple projects.

Earlier in his career, he collaborated with Priyadarshan on films such as Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012). Coming to 'Dhurandhar', the film has scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. According to Jio Studios, the movie has earned Rs 836.15 crore so far.

'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026. (ANI)

