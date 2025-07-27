Left Menu

Vistadome Revolution: Van Rani Toy Train Returns to Mumbai's Forest Haven

The iconic Van Rani toy train is set to return to Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park with new Vistadome coaches, after operations were halted due to cyclone damage in 2021. The revamped train, now battery-operated, promises an eco-friendly, scenic journey through the park, enhancing tourism potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:03 IST
Vistadome Revolution: Van Rani Toy Train Returns to Mumbai's Forest Haven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-loved Van Rani toy train is making a grand return to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, after a hiatus due to cyclone damage in 2021. Revived with modern Vistadome coaches, the train promises panoramic views and a greener ride through the park's forested expanse.

Initiated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the project sees Van Rani upgraded to battery power, offering eco-friendly transport with wildlife-themed carriages. The train's revival reignites tourism in the region, attracting families and nature enthusiasts to enjoy its nostalgic charm.

Spanning a 2.3 km track through biodiversity-rich zones, the train enhances accessibility with modern amenities. With plans for advertising revenue, the train's comeback boosts not only local tourism but sustainable practices, highlighting the park's commitment to conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025