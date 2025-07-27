Vistadome Revolution: Van Rani Toy Train Returns to Mumbai's Forest Haven
The iconic Van Rani toy train is set to return to Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park with new Vistadome coaches, after operations were halted due to cyclone damage in 2021. The revamped train, now battery-operated, promises an eco-friendly, scenic journey through the park, enhancing tourism potential.
The much-loved Van Rani toy train is making a grand return to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, after a hiatus due to cyclone damage in 2021. Revived with modern Vistadome coaches, the train promises panoramic views and a greener ride through the park's forested expanse.
Initiated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the project sees Van Rani upgraded to battery power, offering eco-friendly transport with wildlife-themed carriages. The train's revival reignites tourism in the region, attracting families and nature enthusiasts to enjoy its nostalgic charm.
Spanning a 2.3 km track through biodiversity-rich zones, the train enhances accessibility with modern amenities. With plans for advertising revenue, the train's comeback boosts not only local tourism but sustainable practices, highlighting the park's commitment to conservation.
