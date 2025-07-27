Left Menu

Empowering Women: Innovative Waste Management in Kannapuram

In Kannapuram, Kerala, 28 women from the Haritha Karma Sena are revolutionizing waste management by transforming refuse into sustainable products. Their initiatives, which include repairing LED bulbs and renting eco-friendly plates, have increased their income significantly, promoting financial independence while reducing waste and carbon emissions.

In a transformative move, 28 women in Kerala's Kannapuram are redefining waste management. As part of the Haritha Karma Sena, they are turning discarded materials into opportunities for sustainable living and financial independence.

The group's innovative approach includes repurposing old clothes into handmade accessories and repairing discarded LED bulbs, which not only boosts their revenue but also contributes to waste reduction and environmental conservation.

Beyond these initiatives, the women also engage in house-cleaning and dishwashing services, further supporting their income. Their efforts have significantly increased their earnings while reducing local refuse and carbon emissions, setting a model for sustainable community development.

