Stronger Film Piracy Laws: Jail Time and Heavy Fines Await Offenders
The government has amended the Cinematograph Act to impose stricter penalties on digital piracy, including jail terms and fines up to five percent of the production costs. These changes aim to deter illegal recording and distribution of films, addressing a significant financial loss in the Indian entertainment sector.
In a significant crackdown on digital piracy, the government has tightened laws to include jail terms and substantial fines for those engaged in the illegal recording and transmission of films. New amendments to the Cinematograph Act prescribe fines up to five percent of the production costs.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan informed Parliament that the revised law includes a minimum of three months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs three lakh, potentially extending up to three years in jail with steeper fines. The updates aim to enhance the fight against movie piracy by empowering government actions.
Piracy has inflicted severe financial damages on the Indian entertainment industry, with losses reaching Rs 22,400 crore in 2023, as reported by EY and IAMAI. To counter this, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed for devising anti-piracy strategies and coordinated action plans.
