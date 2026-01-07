FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced fines for two former directors of Carillion, a major British construction firm that collapsed in 2018, for disseminating misleading statements.

Richard Adam and Zafar Khan, former finance executives, were aware of significant issues in the company's UK construction division but did not disclose these to the market or inform the board and audit committee, according to the FCA.

The fines amount to £232,800 for Adam and £138,900 for Khan, following their withdrawal of appeals against the FCA's findings.