From Ghana to Global Impact: Hannah Affum Redefines Women’s Leadership in STEM

Hannah Affum’s journey from a curious child experimenting with household chemicals in Ghana to launching the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Centre in Austria is a powerful reminder that scientific innovation is driven by curiosity, courage and purpose — not stereotypes.

A chemical engineer turned nuclear scientist, Affum has emerged as a global leader in applying radiotracer technology and non-destructive testing to solve real-world industrial and safety challenges, from pipeline diagnostics to disaster preparedness.

Early Curiosity, Real-World Impact

Affum’s fascination with chemistry began at home, where reactions and transformations sparked a lifelong interest in science. Inspired by a trailblazing aunt — the first physicist in her family — she pursued chemical engineering, later discovering how nuclear techniques could directly improve public health and environmental safety.

Her academic work at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) applied nuclear activation analysis to track biomarkers of exposure to heavy metals from air pollution, bridging engineering, environmental science and public health. She later advanced radiotracer applications in industrial systems, helping industries better understand flow processes and system efficiency.

Breaking Barriers in a Male-Dominated Field

Despite early doubts from others about whether engineering offered a future for women, Affum credits strong mentorship — including guidance from renowned mathematician and nuclear physicist Professor Francis Allotey — for pushing her to publish, present and mentor others.

Equally influential was her family. Her father’s background in journalism shaped her commitment to science communication, while her mother’s support anchored her confidence. “Science must serve the public,” Affum said. “If people don’t understand it, it can’t help them.”

Driving Innovation at the IAEA

In 2022, Affum joined the IAEA as an industrial technologist, applying nuclear techniques to monitor industrial systems and detect hidden infrastructure defects — critical work for both economic efficiency and safety.

Her most significant milestone came in 2024, when she helped launch the IAEA’s Non-Destructive Testing Centre in Seibersdorf, a global training hub designed to equip countries with advanced tools to assess infrastructure safely, especially in disaster-prone regions.

“After years of planning, we now have a centre dedicated to NDT emergency response,” Affum said. “This is about saving lives before disasters strike.”

Technology with Purpose

The Centre enables countries to adopt cutting-edge inspection technologies that avoid damaging critical infrastructure while ensuring safety — a growing priority as climate-related disasters, aging infrastructure and industrial complexity increase worldwide.

Affum also challenges misconceptions about nuclear science. “Radiation can be dangerous if misused, but its benefits — in cancer care, agriculture, industry and safety — are transformative when applied responsibly,” she said.

Championing the Next Generation

Beyond her technical work, Affum is a vocal advocate for women in STEM, mentoring young scientists through Women in Nuclear Ghana and supporting underprivileged youth alongside her husband.

Her advice to aspiring scientists is simple: “Jump at opportunities, even when you feel unready. Science isn’t magic — it’s a puzzle waiting for your perspective.”

A Broader Commitment to Gender Equality

Affum’s work aligns with the IAEA’s broader commitment to gender equality, including initiatives such as the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme and the Lise Meitner Programme, which support women pursuing careers in nuclear science and technology.

For tech journalists, STEM educators, industry innovators and policymakers, Affum’s story underscores how inclusive leadership and applied science are shaping the future of industrial safety, disaster resilience and global development.