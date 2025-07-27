Deepika Padukone: A Cultural Icon Shaping the Future
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is recognized in 'The Shift's' list of 90+ Women Shaping Culture for her advocacy in mental health and women empowerment. She shared this on Instagram, celebrating the honor inspired by Gloria Steinem. Deepika is also set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026.
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been honored in the prestigious '90+ Women Shaping Culture' list by global publication 'The Shift'. This recognition highlights her commitment to advocating for mental health awareness and women's empowerment.
Padukone shared the accolade with her fans via Instagram, stating her gratitude and admiration for iconic activist Gloria Steinem. Deepika's dedication to mental health is further reflected through her 'Live Love Laugh Foundation', which focuses on reducing the stigma of mental illness.
Adding to her accomplishments, Padukone is slated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, marking her as the first Indian actor to receive this esteemed honor.
