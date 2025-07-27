Left Menu

Tourist Surge in Nepal's Dhorpatan: A Hunting Reserve Revival

The Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve in Nepal saw a significant increase in tourist numbers during the fiscal year 2024-25, with visits rising by over 8,000. While the majority were domestic tourists exploring various sites, international visitors came primarily for hunting.

Updated: 27-07-2025 19:37 IST

The Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve in Nepal has experienced a notable surge in tourist numbers. According to officials, the number of visitors in the fiscal year 2024-25 exceeded 23,000, marking an increase of over 8,000 compared to the previous year.

The reserve, located 350 km west of Kathmandu in the Baglung district, is renowned for its abundant bluesheep, attracting both international and domestic tourists. However, only 12 tourists hailed from SAARC member countries, while 213 were from other international destinations, with the majority being Nepali visitors.

Foreign tourists often visit Dhorpatan for hunting, while local tourists explore the area's scenic sites, including the Dhorpatan Valley, Dhorbarah Temple, Bukipatan, and Jaljala. This mix of visitors and interests highlights the growing popularity of the region.

