Navigating Asia's Hospitality Investment Landscape: Insights from IHIF 2025

The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia 2025 welcomes key speakers Mo Ji and Anthony Lu. They will discuss the global economic outlook, geopolitical shifts, and consumer trends affecting the hospitality sector in Asia. The event provides investment insights and connects industry leaders across Asia-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Questex has announced its second annual International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia, set to take place at the Regent Hong Kong from September 17-19, 2025. Notable speakers include Mo Ji, Managing Director and Chief Economist for China/HK at DBS, and Anthony Lu, Regional Director North & South APAC at Booking.com, who will deliver keynote addresses.

Dr. Ji will present on 'Global Economic Outlook and Geopolitical Shifts,' tackling complex market disruptions and capital flows, while Lu will explore consumer trends and tourism within the Asia Pacific. These discussions come as part of a broader agenda focused on strategic investment opportunities, such as capital diversification and operator partnerships.

The forum aims to bring together high-net-worth individuals, private equity, and global hotel brands, offering key insights to navigate the rapidly changing hospitality landscape in one of the most intriguing markets globally. The event is a crucial platform for making informed investment decisions and forming strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

