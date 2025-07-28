Navigating Asia's Hospitality Investment Landscape: Insights from IHIF 2025

Questex has announced its second annual International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia, set to take place at the Regent Hong Kong from September 17-19, 2025. Notable speakers include Mo Ji, Managing Director and Chief Economist for China/HK at DBS, and Anthony Lu, Regional Director North & South APAC at Booking.com, who will deliver keynote addresses.

Dr. Ji will present on 'Global Economic Outlook and Geopolitical Shifts,' tackling complex market disruptions and capital flows, while Lu will explore consumer trends and tourism within the Asia Pacific. These discussions come as part of a broader agenda focused on strategic investment opportunities, such as capital diversification and operator partnerships.

The forum aims to bring together high-net-worth individuals, private equity, and global hotel brands, offering key insights to navigate the rapidly changing hospitality landscape in one of the most intriguing markets globally. The event is a crucial platform for making informed investment decisions and forming strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)