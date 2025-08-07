Left Menu

Kerala High Court Halts FIR Against Actress Shwetha Menon

The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted proceedings involving an FIR against Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon. The FIR accuses her of distributing obscene material from past films and ads. The court acknowledged procedural gaps in the complaint handling and issued notices to relevant parties.

Updated: 07-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:52 IST
The Kerala High Court, on Thursday, stayed the proceedings related to an FIR against renowned Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon, who was charged with allegedly distributing obscene scenes from her past films and advertisements.

Justice V G Arun issued the interim order after Menon filed a petition seeking to quash the FIR. The court noted that the procedural steps required before launching an investigation, such as calling for a police report and conducting an inquiry, were not observed, raising concerns about due process.

The court ordered an interim halt to any further action connected to the FIR and requested a procedural report from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court. Notices have also been dispatched to both the state and the complainant, following allegations that the accusations are baseless and aimed at discrediting Menon amid her candidacy for AMMA president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

