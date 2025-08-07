Punjabi Stars Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh Under Fire for Misogynistic Lyrics

The Punjab State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of allegedly misogynistic lyrics in the songs of Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Both artists have been summoned due to concerns over the 'objectification' of women in their recent releases.

Chairperson Raj Lali Gill revealed that the commission reviewed multiple complaints and public reactions to songs from the artists, prompting a call to the state Director General of Police for immediate action. The content in question reportedly undermines women's dignity and poses a threat to societal values.

The State Women's Commission demands an explanation and apology from the musicians, who are also asked to amend the questionable lyrics. Despite their reported absence from the country, Gill insists on their accountability, calling for measurable steps to rectify the situation and uphold respect for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)