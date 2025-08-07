Left Menu

Punjabi Stars Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh Under Fire for Misogynistic Lyrics

The Punjab State Women's Commission has called upon singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh for promoting derogatory content against women in their songs. Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill urges accountability from artists, emphasizing the societal impact of such content and demanding an apology from the artists.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of allegedly misogynistic lyrics in the songs of Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Both artists have been summoned due to concerns over the 'objectification' of women in their recent releases.

Chairperson Raj Lali Gill revealed that the commission reviewed multiple complaints and public reactions to songs from the artists, prompting a call to the state Director General of Police for immediate action. The content in question reportedly undermines women's dignity and poses a threat to societal values.

The State Women's Commission demands an explanation and apology from the musicians, who are also asked to amend the questionable lyrics. Despite their reported absence from the country, Gill insists on their accountability, calling for measurable steps to rectify the situation and uphold respect for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

