Taneira Weaves Tradition: GI-Tagged Sarees Lead the Handloom Revolution

Taneira, a Tata product, pioneers the handloom industry by offering GI-tagged sarees to protect India's textile heritage. Highlighting authenticity and ethical craftsmanship, Taneira collaborates with artisans to introduce certified handloom sarees, enhancing consumer trust and preserving weaving traditions. This initiative encourages informed consumer choices and supports artisan communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In celebration of National Handloom Day, Taneira, a brand under the Tata umbrella, has announced a significant enhancement in the realm of Indian handlooms by offering Geographical Indication (GI) tagged sarees. Distinguished in the industry, Taneira stands out as one of the first Indian saree brands to embrace this initiative, aiming to preserve India's textile legacy.

With a focus on clusters like Banarasis, Chanderi, and Maheshwari, Taneira's GI certification emphasizes the brand's commitment to authenticity and ethical production. Collaborating closely with artisan clusters, the brand provides essential support for GI certification including documentation, legal aid, and ground-level facilitation.

This move aligns with a broader strategy to construct a transparent supply chain, enabling consumers to make responsible purchase decisions and promoting the rich cultural tapestry of India's weaving heritage. Taneira's initiative reflects a dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship while modernizing handloom techniques through 'Weavershala' and other collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

