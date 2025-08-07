Left Menu

Indian Chess Stars Shine in Chennai Grandmasters Tournament

The Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament witnessed impressive performances as India's Arjun Erigaisi defeated American Awonder Liang. Meanwhile, Nihal Sarin lost to Germany's Vincent Keymer. In a captivating round, several matches ended in draws, while Indian talent stood strong in both Masters and Challengers sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's chess prodigy Arjun Erigaisi showcased a stellar performance in the opening round of the Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament, defeating American opponent Awonder Liang, thereby securing a full point in this prestigious event. Held at a prize of Rs 1 crore, the tournament follows a nine-round classical format split into Masters and Challengers segments.

A highly anticipated matchup between Chennai's own Pranav V and Karthikeyan Murali concluded in a hard-fought draw. Similarly, the top-board clash between former world No. 6 Anish Giri and American Grandmaster Ray Robson ended in a stalemate. Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi also secured a draw with Dutch player Jorden van Foreest.

In the Challengers section, top-seeded Indian GMs like Diptayan Ghosh, Leon Luke Mendonca, and M Pranesh set a commanding pace with opening victories. The event features 20 elite players and will continue over 10 days with FIDE Circuit points at stake, critical for 2026 Candidates qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

