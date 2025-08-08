Catch the Celestial Show: Perseids Meteor Shower Peaks Soon
The Perseids meteor shower, a dazzling astronomical event, peaks soon. Skywatchers may struggle with a bright moon affecting their view, but can see the shower through August 23. Experts suggest watching a week past the peak for darker skies. The Perseids originate from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.
The Perseids meteor shower, known for its spectacular display of shooting stars, is set to peak soon, offering an astronomical treat for skywatchers.
This year, the peak viewing might be affected by a bright moon, prompting experts to advise waiting until the following week for darker skies and optimal meteor viewing.
Originating from debris left by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, the Perseids can typically produce 60-100 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. This week, however, viewers should expect to see fewer due to the brightness of the moon, with estimates ranging from 10 to 20 meteors per hour.
