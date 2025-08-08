Delhi Assembly Renames 'Phansi Ghar' Amid Controversy

The Delhi Assembly has officially renamed the room previously known as 'Phansi Ghar' to 'Tiffin Room', countering the earlier assertions by the AAP administration. Speaker Vijender Gupta confirmed the change after declaring no historical basis for the execution room claim.

This decision follows Gupta's earlier statement indicating the renaming will be investigated by the Privileges Committee. The panel plans to summon Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister, along with other involved parties for a thorough examination.

A foundation plaque displaying Kejriwal's name is also set to be removed. The Speaker had previously pointed to a 1912 map, asserting that no records supported the space having been used for executions.

(With inputs from agencies.)