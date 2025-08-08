Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Renames 'Phansi Ghar' Amid Controversy

The Delhi Assembly renamed the 'Phansi Ghar' as 'Tiffin Room', disputing the previous AAP government's claim about its function. Speaker Vijender Gupta stated this was based on historical records. The matter is under investigation, with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among those summoned by the Privileges Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:27 IST
Delhi Assembly Renames 'Phansi Ghar' Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has officially renamed the room previously known as 'Phansi Ghar' to 'Tiffin Room', countering the earlier assertions by the AAP administration. Speaker Vijender Gupta confirmed the change after declaring no historical basis for the execution room claim.

This decision follows Gupta's earlier statement indicating the renaming will be investigated by the Privileges Committee. The panel plans to summon Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister, along with other involved parties for a thorough examination.

A foundation plaque displaying Kejriwal's name is also set to be removed. The Speaker had previously pointed to a 1912 map, asserting that no records supported the space having been used for executions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025