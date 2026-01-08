Trump Pushes for Record Military Budget in 2027 Amid Controversy

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump announced a proposal to increase the U.S. military budget to an unprecedented $1.5 trillion by 2027, a significant leap from the $901 billion designated for 2026.

This ambitious plan, revealed through Trump's Truth Social posts, has left many budget experts skeptical, raising concerns about securing the necessary congressional approval and financing.

Despite these challenges, the announcement has already influenced the stock market, with defense industry shares experiencing a surge as investors anticipate potential profit from increased government spending.