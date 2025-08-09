Left Menu

Unearthing India's Past: ASI Boosts Archaeological Endeavors

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is conducting excavations at 22 sites nationwide, countering claims of low budget utilization. The Ministry of Culture asserts a substantial budget increase, underscoring the government’s commitment to archaeological research. The ASI prioritizes comprehensive excavations to enhance understanding of India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:38 IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is actively engaged in excavation activities at 22 sites across the country, as stated by the government on Friday.

The Ministry of Culture has refuted recent claims by an independent media report suggesting that the ASI's spending has been significantly lower than its allocated budget over the past decade, labeling such reports as 'misleading.'

The ASI operates through six specialized branches, and the budget for excavation work has notably increased to Rs 15 crore for 2024-25. This reflects the government's dedication to the preservation and research of the nation's archaeological resources and aims to provide deeper insights into India's cultural heritage.

