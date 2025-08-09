Kakori Train Action: A Century of Revolutionary Legacy

In a daring act of defiance against British rule, revolutionaries executed the Kakori Train Action on August 9, 1925. The heist, aimed at funding India's freedom struggle, targeted a British government's cast-iron cash box on a train near Lucknow.

Notably, freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan faced a formidable challenge during the operation. Despite meticulous planning, the box's lock proved formidable, placing the revolutionaries in a perilous situation. Displaying quick thinking, Khan eventually succeeded in breaking it open, allowing the group to secure Rs 4,600—a significant sum at the time.

The act resulted in severe repercussions, with revolutionaries such as Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh being executed in 1927. This century-old incident remains a symbol of resistance, underlined by its recent renaming by the Uttar Pradesh government as the Kakori Train Action.

