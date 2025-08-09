Left Menu

Kakori Train Action: A Century of Revolutionary Legacy

On August 9, 1925, Indian revolutionaries executed the Kakori Train Action, a daring heist against British rule. Ashfaqullah Khan, a key figure, overcame challenges to break open a cash box holding Rs 4,600. The incident was pivotal in the freedom struggle, later leading to severe consequences for those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:34 IST
Kakori Train Action: A Century of Revolutionary Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring act of defiance against British rule, revolutionaries executed the Kakori Train Action on August 9, 1925. The heist, aimed at funding India's freedom struggle, targeted a British government's cast-iron cash box on a train near Lucknow.

Notably, freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan faced a formidable challenge during the operation. Despite meticulous planning, the box's lock proved formidable, placing the revolutionaries in a perilous situation. Displaying quick thinking, Khan eventually succeeded in breaking it open, allowing the group to secure Rs 4,600—a significant sum at the time.

The act resulted in severe repercussions, with revolutionaries such as Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh being executed in 1927. This century-old incident remains a symbol of resistance, underlined by its recent renaming by the Uttar Pradesh government as the Kakori Train Action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025