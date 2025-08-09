Left Menu

Rakshabandhan Brings Emotional Reunions at Bareilly Jail

Inmates of Bareilly Central Jail-2 experienced a heartfelt Rakshabandhan as siblings arrived with colorful rakhis and sweets, urging brothers to abandon crime for societal respect.

Emotions ran high as sisters tied rakhis, applied tilak, and blessed their brothers, urging them to swear off illicit activities. They advocated for reintegrating into society in more meaningful roles.

Jail authorities, led by Senior Superintendent Vipin Mishra, ensured smooth proceedings, highlighting the festival's role in inspiring inmates. Female prisoners also participated, tying rakhis for male visitors as officials praised the event's organization.

