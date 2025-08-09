Rakshabandhan Brings Emotional Reunions at Bareilly Jail
During Rakshabandhan, siblings visited Bareilly Central Jail-2, bringing rakhis and sweets to encourage their incarcerated brothers to abandon crime. Emotional reunions highlighted the festival. Jail authorities facilitated the event, fostering connections that inspire reintegration into society.
Inmates of Bareilly Central Jail-2 experienced a heartfelt Rakshabandhan as siblings arrived with colorful rakhis and sweets, urging brothers to abandon crime for societal respect.
Emotions ran high as sisters tied rakhis, applied tilak, and blessed their brothers, urging them to swear off illicit activities. They advocated for reintegrating into society in more meaningful roles.
Jail authorities, led by Senior Superintendent Vipin Mishra, ensured smooth proceedings, highlighting the festival's role in inspiring inmates. Female prisoners also participated, tying rakhis for male visitors as officials praised the event's organization.
