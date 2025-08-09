Empowering Tribal Communities: Lessons from Kenya
Maharashtra minister Narhari Zhirwal aims to replicate Kenya's successful tribal self-reliance initiatives in his state. Inspired by his study tour in Kenya, where tribal communities maintain their cultural integrity while achieving self-sufficiency, Zhirwal plans to work with the Maharashtra government to support local tribal groups.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Maharashtra minister Narhari Zhirwal highlighted Kenya's success in achieving self-reliance among its tribal communities while preserving their cultural heritage. He emphasized the importance of implementing similar strategies in Maharashtra to empower local tribal groups.
Zhirwal, who serves as the Food and Drug Administration Minister and is a member of the NCP, noted that Kenya's approach allows tribal communities to meet their own needs without outside dependence. This has been achieved while still honoring their traditional customs.
Having recently returned from a study tour in Kenya, Zhirwal expressed his commitment to advocating for initiatives that promote self-sufficiency among Maharashtra's tribal population. He shared these insights during a speech on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, attended by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Atlanta to Nairobi: African Americans Rediscovering Roots in Kenya
Kenyan Woman Arrested in Himachal Pradesh for Overstaying Visa
Kenyan Court Orders Exhumation in Suspected Cult Deaths
Revolutionizing Kenyan Agriculture with Earth Observation
EIB and IHS Drive Green Affordable Housing Revolution in Kenya, Targeting 4,000 Energy-Efficient Homes by 2030