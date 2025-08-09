Empowering Tribal Communities: Lessons from Kenya

On Saturday, Maharashtra minister Narhari Zhirwal highlighted Kenya's success in achieving self-reliance among its tribal communities while preserving their cultural heritage. He emphasized the importance of implementing similar strategies in Maharashtra to empower local tribal groups.

Zhirwal, who serves as the Food and Drug Administration Minister and is a member of the NCP, noted that Kenya's approach allows tribal communities to meet their own needs without outside dependence. This has been achieved while still honoring their traditional customs.

Having recently returned from a study tour in Kenya, Zhirwal expressed his commitment to advocating for initiatives that promote self-sufficiency among Maharashtra's tribal population. He shared these insights during a speech on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, attended by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

(With inputs from agencies.)