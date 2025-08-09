Uttar Pradesh Governor Celebrates Raksha Bandhan at Ramakrishna Mission
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Lucknow to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. She offered prayers, tied rakhis, and praised the mission's social initiatives. The Governor exchanged gifts with the mission's president, emphasizing the institution's role in promoting education and moral values.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel marked the festival of Raksha Bandhan with a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, located in Lucknow's Nirala Nagar, on Saturday.
During her stay, she offered prayers, laid floral tributes, and tied rakhis to the children at the Sevashram, highlighting a day of cultural and heartfelt exchanges.
The Governor praised the Ramakrishna Mission's work, commending its vast range of social contributions. She described it as a beacon of inspiration, essential for promoting education and moral values. In a gesture of goodwill, the Governor exchanged gifts with Swami Muktinathananda, the Sevashram's president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bharat Arun Set to Boost Lucknow Super Giants as Bowling Coach Ahead of IPL 2026
Bharat Arun Joins Lucknow Super Giants Amid Coaching Shake-Up
Lucknow's Property Market Surge: New Circle Rates Unveiled
Merchant Navy Officer Arrested for Wife's Murder in Lucknow
Lucknow Shock: Man Arrested for Abusing Stray Dog