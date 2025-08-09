Uttar Pradesh Governor Celebrates Raksha Bandhan at Ramakrishna Mission

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel marked the festival of Raksha Bandhan with a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, located in Lucknow's Nirala Nagar, on Saturday.

During her stay, she offered prayers, laid floral tributes, and tied rakhis to the children at the Sevashram, highlighting a day of cultural and heartfelt exchanges.

The Governor praised the Ramakrishna Mission's work, commending its vast range of social contributions. She described it as a beacon of inspiration, essential for promoting education and moral values. In a gesture of goodwill, the Governor exchanged gifts with Swami Muktinathananda, the Sevashram's president.

(With inputs from agencies.)