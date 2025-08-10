India-Vietnam Cinematic Debut: 'Love in Vietnam'
'Love in Vietnam', starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, premieres on September 12. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, this film marks the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, inspired by 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'. It introduces Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan to Bollywood.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
'Love in Vietnam', featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, is set to make its theatrical release on September 12.
The film, a pioneering India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and takes inspiration from the novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'.
Notably, this project marks the Bollywood debut of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement