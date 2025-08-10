India-Vietnam Cinematic Debut: 'Love in Vietnam'

'Love in Vietnam', featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, is set to make its theatrical release on September 12.

The film, a pioneering India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and takes inspiration from the novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'.

Notably, this project marks the Bollywood debut of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.

