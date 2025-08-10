Left Menu

India-Vietnam Cinematic Debut: 'Love in Vietnam'

'Love in Vietnam', starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, premieres on September 12. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, this film marks the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, inspired by 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'. It introduces Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan to Bollywood.

'Love in Vietnam', featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, is set to make its theatrical release on September 12.

The film, a pioneering India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema, is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and takes inspiration from the novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'.

Notably, this project marks the Bollywood debut of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.

