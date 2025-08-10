Honoring Heroes: Weekend Ceremonies at the National Police Memorial

In a significant tribute to the brave police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the Delhi Police will hold ceremonial events at the National Police Memorial every weekend throughout August.

From 5 pm until sunset, visitors can witness band displays, parades, and retreat ceremonies, as these events aim to foster public awareness regarding the contributions of police martyrs.

The memorial in Chanakyapuri, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and service. This initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs underscores the importance of acknowledging the valour of police personnel, inviting citizens and families to join in paying heartfelt tributes.

(With inputs from agencies.)