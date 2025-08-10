Honoring Heroes: Weekend Ceremonies at the National Police Memorial
The Delhi Police will host weekend ceremonial events at the National Police Memorial in August to honor officers who died in service. The ceremonies, including band displays and parades, aim to raise public awareness and encourage citizens to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel.
In a significant tribute to the brave police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the Delhi Police will hold ceremonial events at the National Police Memorial every weekend throughout August.
From 5 pm until sunset, visitors can witness band displays, parades, and retreat ceremonies, as these events aim to foster public awareness regarding the contributions of police martyrs.
The memorial in Chanakyapuri, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and service. This initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs underscores the importance of acknowledging the valour of police personnel, inviting citizens and families to join in paying heartfelt tributes.
