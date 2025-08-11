Left Menu

Jackie Chan Speaks Out on Hollywood's Business Over Quality Shift

Jackie Chan criticizes the current state of Hollywood, stating that business interests overshadow film quality. Receiving a career achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival, Chan highlighted his unique skills and expressed regret over the decline in movie quality since older films. He is now exploring singing as a new venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:29 IST
Jackie Chan Speaks Out on Hollywood's Business Over Quality Shift
Jackie Chan
  • Country:
  • United States

Action star Jackie Chan expressed concern over the current state of Hollywood filmmaking, asserting that business interests have overtaken the focus on quality. Chan, celebrated for his roles in films like ''The Fearless Hyena'' and ''Police Story,'' made these remarks at the Locarno Film Festival, where he received a career achievement award.

During an interactive session, Chan lamented the shift towards business-driven movie-making, observing that big studios prioritize return on investment over artistic integrity. He noted that older films retain superior quality, going on to emphasize the creative versatility that only he and Sammo Hung possess in Asian cinema.

Known for his daring stunts, Chan humorously admitted he cannot perform them indefinitely and is therefore embracing singing. Emphasizing the danger involved in stunt work, he shared his journey in learning to sing as a new passion, acknowledging his evolving art form at the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025