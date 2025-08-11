Jackie Chan Speaks Out on Hollywood's Business Over Quality Shift

Action star Jackie Chan expressed concern over the current state of Hollywood filmmaking, asserting that business interests have overtaken the focus on quality. Chan, celebrated for his roles in films like ''The Fearless Hyena'' and ''Police Story,'' made these remarks at the Locarno Film Festival, where he received a career achievement award.

During an interactive session, Chan lamented the shift towards business-driven movie-making, observing that big studios prioritize return on investment over artistic integrity. He noted that older films retain superior quality, going on to emphasize the creative versatility that only he and Sammo Hung possess in Asian cinema.

Known for his daring stunts, Chan humorously admitted he cannot perform them indefinitely and is therefore embracing singing. Emphasizing the danger involved in stunt work, he shared his journey in learning to sing as a new passion, acknowledging his evolving art form at the festival.

