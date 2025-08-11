Reviving Tradition: Patang's Journey Back to India's Snack Roots

In New Delhi, a new venture called Patang is revolutionizing the Indian snack industry by reviving authentic regional flavors. This initiative, spearheaded by Shoury Gupta, traces its roots to a desire to return to traditional snack preparation methods that prioritize real, unadulterated ingredients.

For years, India's snack industry has shifted towards using refined palm oils and preservatives, diluting traditional taste and adding health risks. The 2024 FSSAI report highlighted these industry-wide changes, spurring Patang to offer products that use healthier oils like cold-pressed groundnut and mustard, made in small batches.

Launching with eight regional specialties, Patang is now available online, with plans for expansion across platforms and a future of 50 regional flavors. Gupta seeks not just to sell snacks, but to bridge India's culinary heritage with modern conscious consumerism, creating a meaningful connection through food.

(With inputs from agencies.)