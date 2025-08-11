Left Menu

“Abir Gulaal” Debuts Overseas Amid Controversial Delays

Romantic drama 'Abir Gulaal,' featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will premiere abroad on August 29 after being delayed in India due to a Pahalgam terror attack. Initially set for a May 9 Indian release, it was canceled amidst controversy and calls for a ban on Pakistani actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:54 IST
“Abir Gulaal” Debuts Overseas Amid Controversial Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The romantic drama "Abir Gulaal," starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set for an international release on August 29, following postponement in India due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The film, under the direction of Aarti S Bagdi, finds its venue in over 75 countries, including the UK, USA, and Australia, yet remains banned in India amid fears of safety and calls for prohibiting Pakistani actors.

Though initially scheduled for a May 9 release in India, the film became embroiled in controversy after the April 22 attack, leading many industry bodies to demand a boycott, reflecting increasing tensions in Indo-Pak relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025