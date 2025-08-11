“Abir Gulaal” Debuts Overseas Amid Controversial Delays

The romantic drama "Abir Gulaal," starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set for an international release on August 29, following postponement in India due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The film, under the direction of Aarti S Bagdi, finds its venue in over 75 countries, including the UK, USA, and Australia, yet remains banned in India amid fears of safety and calls for prohibiting Pakistani actors.

Though initially scheduled for a May 9 release in India, the film became embroiled in controversy after the April 22 attack, leading many industry bodies to demand a boycott, reflecting increasing tensions in Indo-Pak relations.

