Revolution Remembered: Kakori Train Action's Centenary Celebrations

A century ago, police in Uttar Pradesh booked about 20 individuals for what was described as a 'robbery' of Rs 4,600 in Kakori, aimed against British rule. Today, this act is celebrated as a key moment in India's fight for independence.

On August 11, 2025, marking a hundred years since the case's registration, Ramadhar, the Kakori police station's head clerk, reflected on this historic event. The event, previously dubbed the 'Kakori train robbery', was renamed the 'Kakori Train Action' by the state government in 2021, highlighting its significance.

The infamous act, carried out to fund the revolutionary movement, involved prominent figures sentenced to death in 1927. Today, the police station serves as a monument, with photographs of key revolutionaries displaying their legacy. Centenary celebrations were marked by the state's commemoration and acknowledgment of the revolutionaries' valor.

