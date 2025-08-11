Left Menu

Revolution Remembered: Kakori Train Action's Centenary Celebrations

The Kakori Train Action, initially termed a robbery in 1925, is now celebrated as an act of revolution against British rule in India. The 100th anniversary saw acknowledgments of its significance in Indian independence, with a name change reflecting its historical impact recognized by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:07 IST
Revolution Remembered: Kakori Train Action's Centenary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A century ago, police in Uttar Pradesh booked about 20 individuals for what was described as a 'robbery' of Rs 4,600 in Kakori, aimed against British rule. Today, this act is celebrated as a key moment in India's fight for independence.

On August 11, 2025, marking a hundred years since the case's registration, Ramadhar, the Kakori police station's head clerk, reflected on this historic event. The event, previously dubbed the 'Kakori train robbery', was renamed the 'Kakori Train Action' by the state government in 2021, highlighting its significance.

The infamous act, carried out to fund the revolutionary movement, involved prominent figures sentenced to death in 1927. Today, the police station serves as a monument, with photographs of key revolutionaries displaying their legacy. Centenary celebrations were marked by the state's commemoration and acknowledgment of the revolutionaries' valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025