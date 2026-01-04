Left Menu

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Mathura for a week-long national executive meeting, aiming to broaden outreach for the organization's centenary. Discussions will address internal and external social issues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state chief ministers may join for dialogue.

Mathura | Updated: 04-01-2026
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to lead a significant national executive meeting, crucial for shaping their centenary celebrations. Staying in Vrindavan for a week, Bhagwat will oversee strategic sessions aimed at enhancing outreach across the country.

On the first day, 38 national executive committee members outlined various programs designed to embed the RSS message into village communities nationwide. The discussions pivot around spreading awareness, engaging more citizens, and addressing challenges such as state migration, social harmony, and neighboring unrest.

According to insiders, the meeting might see attendance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with chief ministers of four states, including Uttar Pradesh, to engage in vital discussions with Bhagwat, underscoring the strategic importance of these initiatives.

