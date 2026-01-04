Left Menu

Union Power Minister's Key Review and RSS Centenary Celebrations Mark Visit to J&K

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal reviewed hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir, including the Salal and Ratle projects, engaged in discussions for timely execution, and participated in a plantation drive. He also addressed an RSS event, advocating for Hindutva as nationalism, amidst local and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:57 IST
Manohar Lal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday evaluated the 690-MW Salal Hydroelectric Project's progress during a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, officials reported. His activities included a plantation drive on the project grounds and meetings with local and department officials for coordinated efforts on water resource optimization following the Indus Waters Treaty termination.

Minister Lal also attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary event at Mahadev temple, where he articulated an encompassing vision of Hindutva. He highlighted its broader concept as nationalism. The minister emphasized service to the nation as a guiding principle of the RSS while discussing India's resurgence post-Article 370 abrogation.

In Kishtwar, he reviewed the 1856-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project, ceremoniously laying the foundation stone for dam concreting works. He played down concerns about the Indus Water Treaty's status, asserting India's national interest, and dismissed probing allegations around contractor engagements, suggesting local resolution for complaints.

