A Century of Leadership: Celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel at the All India Speakers' Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the prestigious All India Speakers' Conference on August 24 at the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced Monday. The event also marks the centenary of Vitthalbhai Patel's leadership with a grand exhibition, documentary release, and special postage stamp.

Vitthalbhai J Patel became the first non-official Speaker on August 24, 1925, narrowly winning against T Rangachariar. The conference celebrates Patel's parliamentary contributions and role in India's freedom movement. Protocol officers have been assigned to assist state guests, including Speakers and Deputy Speakers, during the event.

Keynote speakers include Harivansh Narayan Singh and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, among others. The conference will explore sessions on Patel's impact on the Indian Constitution and the role of pre-Independence leaders, along with discussions on artificial intelligence in governance, emphasizing transparency and trust.