AI Entertainment Startup Dashverse Secures Record $13 Million Funding
AI startup Dashverse raised $13 million in a funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Stellaris and Z47. The funds will develop Dashverse's AI entertainment platforms, Frameo.AI and DashReels. The company plans to reach 100 million users in India before going global.
Dashverse, a pioneering startup in AI-generated entertainment content, has successfully raised $13 million. This Series A funding was led by Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA, marking the largest investment within this sector. Stellaris Venture Partners and Z47 also participated in the round.
Dashverse, headquartered in India, aims to utilize the funds for enhancing its AI-driven platforms, Frameo.AI and DashReels. Sanidhya Narain, the co-founder and CEO, highlighted the high costs associated with AI model training and the strategic use of funds for development and operations.
The company plans to achieve a user base of 100 million within India before expanding globally. Dashverse is also seeking government-supported GPU facilities under the IndiaAI mission to reduce technology development costs. A future freemium model is also on the horizon.
