AI Entertainment Startup Dashverse Secures Record $13 Million Funding

Dashverse, a pioneering startup in AI-generated entertainment content, has successfully raised $13 million. This Series A funding was led by Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA, marking the largest investment within this sector. Stellaris Venture Partners and Z47 also participated in the round.

Dashverse, headquartered in India, aims to utilize the funds for enhancing its AI-driven platforms, Frameo.AI and DashReels. Sanidhya Narain, the co-founder and CEO, highlighted the high costs associated with AI model training and the strategic use of funds for development and operations.

The company plans to achieve a user base of 100 million within India before expanding globally. Dashverse is also seeking government-supported GPU facilities under the IndiaAI mission to reduce technology development costs. A future freemium model is also on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)