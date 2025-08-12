Left Menu

Taylor Swift Unveils 12th Studio Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has announced her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on a podcast with NFL star Travis Kelce. The release date and more details are pending. Swift continues to break music records, and her Eras Tour has made waves in local economies. Pre-orders are available now.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:11 IST

Taylor Swift

Music icon Taylor Swift has revealed her latest project, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' marking her 12th studio album. The announcement came during a podcast with her partner and NFL player Travis Kelce, where she gave fans a sneak peek of the album cover.

Pre-orders for the album are now live, offering fans a choice between vinyl, cassette, and CD formats. This follows the resounding success of her previous album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' noted for setting streaming records and achieving historic sales figures in its debut week.

Beyond her contribution to the music industry, Swift's Eras Tour has spurred economic growth in cities across its route, a phenomenon dubbed 'Swiftflation'. As Swift gears up for another blockbuster release, the industry watches in anticipation of her impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

