Tripura Revamps Bharat-Bangladesh Memorial Park to Boost Tourism

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday inaugurated state-of-the-art facilities valued at Rs 4.50 crore at the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan in South Tripura's Chottakhola. This strategic move aims to enhance tourism appeal by commemorating the 'muktiyuddhas' from the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

This historical park, inaugurated in 2017, now boasts a new cafeteria, ten gazebos, two welcome gates, and a modern toilet block. Recognizing Chottakhola's strategic significance during the war, Minister Chowdhury emphasized its role in aiding liberation efforts alongside the Indian Army.

The tourism initiative includes introducing guides to offer historical insights and forming a new tourism circuit involving nearby attractions. Additionally, plans for a replica of 51 Shakti Peethas in Gomati district aim to amplify spiritual tourism, with a festival to attract tourists, further positioning tourism as a burgeoning industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)