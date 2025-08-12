Classic Legends Fuels Global Expansion with Iconic Motorcycle Exports

In a bold move to enhance its global footprint, Classic Legends, the premium motorcycle manufacturer, has announced plans to export its iconic brands Yezdi, Jawa, and BSA to international markets like the UK and Australia. This comes as part of a strategic effort to broaden their reach and capitalize on their enduring legacy.

A member of the Mahindra Group family, Classic Legends recently launched the 2025 Yezdi Roadster, with domestic expansion also high on its agenda. Anupam Thareja, the company's MD and Co-Founder, shared insights into their decision to pause US launch plans due to tariff uncertainties, despite the market's historical importance to BSA.

Classic Legends plans to double its sales to 80,000 units this year, a goal supported by an expanding dealer network aiming to reach over 500 by year's end. The company's strategy underscores a commitment to blending legacy with innovation, appealing to both nostalgic enthusiasts and new riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)