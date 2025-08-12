Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Enthralls Jammu with Kalyan Jewellers Showroom Launch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attracted a massive crowd in Jammu as he inaugurated the Kalyan Jewellers flagship showroom. Fans enthusiastically gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, who expressed gratitude for their warm welcome. Kumar's visit highlighted the new showroom's aim to enhance the shopping experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:45 IST
Akshay Kumar Enthralls Jammu with Kalyan Jewellers Showroom Launch
Akshay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar captivated the city of Jammu as he unveiled a new Kalyan Jewellers showroom, drawing large crowds who braved the overcast skies for a glimpse of the star. Fans from both within and outside Jammu & Kashmir gathered in anticipation at Dogra Chowk.

Kumar, set to release his next film 'Jolly LLB 3' on September 19, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception from the people of Jammu. 'Jai Mata Di,' he proclaimed as he took the stage, acknowledging his punctual arrival and highlighting the inauguration as a privilege.

Amid chants and excitement, Kumar engaged with fans, including those who traveled long distances, showcasing the bond between the actor and his admirers. Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman emphasized the new showroom's goal to offer a complete shopping experience that meets customer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025