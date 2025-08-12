Akshay Kumar Enthralls Jammu with Kalyan Jewellers Showroom Launch

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar captivated the city of Jammu as he unveiled a new Kalyan Jewellers showroom, drawing large crowds who braved the overcast skies for a glimpse of the star. Fans from both within and outside Jammu & Kashmir gathered in anticipation at Dogra Chowk.

Kumar, set to release his next film 'Jolly LLB 3' on September 19, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception from the people of Jammu. 'Jai Mata Di,' he proclaimed as he took the stage, acknowledging his punctual arrival and highlighting the inauguration as a privilege.

Amid chants and excitement, Kumar engaged with fans, including those who traveled long distances, showcasing the bond between the actor and his admirers. Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman emphasized the new showroom's goal to offer a complete shopping experience that meets customer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)