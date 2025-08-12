Left Menu

Renaming Dhakapatty to Rupkonwar Chowk: Honoring Assam's Cultural Icon

The 'Dhakapatty' area in Nagaon has been renamed 'Rupkonwar Chowk' in honor of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, a cultural icon of Assam. Named after laborers from Dhaka in the 19th century, the decision reflects local consensus to commemorate the playwright and filmmaker, following instructions from Assam's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:46 IST
Renaming Dhakapatty to Rupkonwar Chowk: Honoring Assam's Cultural Icon
  • Country:
  • India

The area known as 'Dhakapatty' in Nagaon town has officially been renamed 'Rupkonwar Chowk' from Tuesday, following the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a senior official.

Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, affectionately known as 'Rupkonwar', was a cornerstone of Assamese culture, celebrated as a playwright, songwriter, poet, freedom fighter, and the father of Assamese cinema. The decision to rename the area pays homage to his enduring legacy.

The original name 'Dhakapatty' was attributed to laborers brought from Dhaka during British rule in the 19th century. Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma declared the renaming at a press conference, emphasizing local support for honoring Agarwala's memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025