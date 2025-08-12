Renaming Dhakapatty to Rupkonwar Chowk: Honoring Assam's Cultural Icon

The area known as 'Dhakapatty' in Nagaon town has officially been renamed 'Rupkonwar Chowk' from Tuesday, following the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a senior official.

Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, affectionately known as 'Rupkonwar', was a cornerstone of Assamese culture, celebrated as a playwright, songwriter, poet, freedom fighter, and the father of Assamese cinema. The decision to rename the area pays homage to his enduring legacy.

The original name 'Dhakapatty' was attributed to laborers brought from Dhaka during British rule in the 19th century. Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma declared the renaming at a press conference, emphasizing local support for honoring Agarwala's memory.

